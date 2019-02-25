Mortgage brokers warn community about reforms

LOCAL Coffs Harbour mortgage brokers have come together to warn that everyday Australians will be the hardest hit if the reforms proposed by the Financial Services Royal Commission are fully introduced.

The warning follows the release of recommendations by the Hayne Royal Commission, which include significant changes to mortgage broker remuneration, including a consumer-paid fee for service.

"We need our customers and our community to understand the ramifications of these changes if they are implemented in full. While the big banks profit, consumers would pay,” franchisee of Aussie Coffs Harbour Craig Budden said.

"One of the proposed changes would mean consumers have to pay a fee just to get a home loan, whether they use a mortgage broker or go straight to a bank. Australians don't want more up-front fees standing between them and owning a home. It simply must not become harder or more expensive to buy a home.

"For Aussie Home Loans alone there are two stores and six mortgage brokers across our electorate.

"We are small business owners who employ 11 people in our community, and we support many local organisations through sponsorship.”

Last year the firm's local staff helped almost 450 people to find a new or better deal on their home loans.

Mr Budden said Aussie Coffs Harbour received an average post-settlement Net Prompter Score of 9/10.

"The proposed changes could reduce consumer choice and access to lenders, increase interest rates and fees, and perhaps even destroy the mortgage broking industry. We are requesting meetings with local politicians and key business and community groups so we can discuss our concerns.”

"Customers have voted with their feet with almost 60 per cent of all home loans now organised through a mortgage broker. We're calling on the government to consider all of these factors before any action is taken that could harm competition in home lending and impact the positive customer outcomes we know the mortgage broking industry provides.

"We are also asking members of our community to get behind their local mortgage brokers and visit BrokerBehindYou.com.au to sign our petition in support of mortgage broking.”

To find out more or sign the petition click here