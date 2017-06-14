Morris loses title on points

Coffs Harbour's Luke Morris during his Nitro MMA Australian title bout against Shannon Ross.

THE title fight went to the judges and even though it was a close call, Coffs Harbour's Luke 'The Wasp' Morris lost his MMA Nitro Australian flyweight title.

Morris looked composed in the opening round, picking his shots well.

The Coffs Harbour fighter transitioned well to secure takedowns and a series of strong knees to the mid-section forced Shannon Ross down but the onslaught continued as he stood back up.

Ross survived and looked a different fighter in the second round with his combos finding their mark.

The final scores from the judges suggests they believed it was one round apiece at that stage although Morris said he thought he was winning.

Ross succeeded with a takedown early in the third and final round that saw him momentarily transition to mount. Ross controlled the bout, staying heavy on top and giving Morris little room to escape.

Two judges scored the bout 29-27, with a third 29-28.