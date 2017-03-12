29°
Morning crash slows highway traffic

12th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
A bus stop on the Pacific Hwy in Coffs Harbour south was knocked to the ground in a single vehicle accident near the Halls Rd intersection. Photo: Frank Redward
A bus stop on the Pacific Hwy in Coffs Harbour south was knocked to the ground in a single vehicle accident near the Halls Rd intersection. Photo: Frank Redward

A SOUTHBOUND lane of the Pacific Hwy was closed off for a short period this morning after a car accident knocked down a bus stop.

At around 7am, a man believed to be in his late 70s, was driving a silver Toyota Camry when the vehicle left the road and crashed through a bus stop near the Halls Rd intersection.

The force of the impact knocked the bus stop from its foundations before the car stopped short of the Geoff King Motors car yard.

Early reports suggest the driver suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and he was taken immediately to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment.

One southbound lane of the highway was closed for a short time while emergency services and forensics police investigated at the scene.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Topics:  car accident coffs harbour pacific highway pacific hwy

