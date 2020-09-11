More traffic pain after crash on Pacific Highway
THERE are significant delays on the Pacific Highway outside Coffs Harbour following reports of a two vehicle crash.
Live Traffic is reporting emergency services attended a two vehicle crash this morning around 9.20 near the West Korora road heading southbound.
Currently only one southbound lane is open.
A witness reported seeing traffic banked back to the speed camera near Old Coast Road.
Drivers are being urged to expect delays and exercise caution in the area.