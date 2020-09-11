Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

More traffic pain after crash on Pacific Highway

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE are significant delays on the Pacific Highway outside Coffs Harbour following reports of a two vehicle crash.

Live Traffic is reporting emergency services attended a two vehicle crash this morning around 9.20 near the West Korora road heading southbound.

Currently only one southbound lane is open.

A witness reported seeing traffic banked back to the speed camera near Old Coast Road.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

traffic
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Lowest of low acts’: Public plea after repeat robberies

        Premium Content ‘Lowest of low acts’: Public plea after repeat robberies

        Crime Renowned 93-year-old Coffs Harbour artist has property ‘cleared out’ after multiple break-ins

        Councillors lose bid to reverse airport lease decision

        Premium Content Councillors lose bid to reverse airport lease decision

        News This was despite concerns the council was not getting a “good deal.”

        Jan relishes opportunity with the ‘people in charge’

        Premium Content Jan relishes opportunity with the ‘people in charge’

        News Coffs Harbour rep on Youth Taskforce urges others to continue what has been...

        Premier’s brutal ultimatum in one-minute meeting

        Premium Content Premier’s brutal ultimatum in one-minute meeting

        Politics The NSW government is on the brink of collapse today