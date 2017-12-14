Menu
More town centre upgrades for Bellingen in 2018

BEAUTY ZONE: Beautification works in Bellingen town centre will recommence in 2018.
Greg White
by

WORKS in the Church Street North precinct will recommence in February or March if Bellingen Shire Council receives good news on grants funding in the new year.

Stage three of Bridge Street has been confirmed and works managers hope to align the projects and as a temporary measure synthetic grass will be used until the additional works can be undertaken.

A resolution was passed to progress the design of the café precinct but not include the requested interactive play space as reflected in the most current community engagement process.

Council will continue to seek alternative funding sources to support future project construction and is arranging a meeting with Church Street businesses and interested members of the public early next year to discuss the final design and street furniture arrangements.

