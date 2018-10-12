More Tiger, less Virgin

IF YOU look up, soon you'll start to see more "Tigers” than "Virgins” in the Coffs Coast skies.

The Virgin Australia Group has announced it will be making some changes to its services on the Sydney-Coffs Harbour route.

In December, Tigerair Australia will be increasing its services from three a week to six a week, while Virgin Australia will be reducing its services from up to 13 a week to a daily flight, in response to customer demand.

"We have been closely monitoring this route and Tigerair has identified an opportunity to stimulate demand due to projected passenger growth in the low-cost air travel segment,” a spokesperson from the Virgin Australia Group said.

"This change will ensure customers will continue to have access to a diverse offering of flights.

"We will be pro-actively communicating with affected Virgin Australia guests and re- accommodating them on to alternative Virgin Australia flights.”

Tigerair's services will operate every day except Saturday. Tigerair's new Wednesday service will operate from October 31 and the new Tuesday and Thursday services will begin operations in December.

Virgin Australia previously serviced the market with a double daily Embraer service, yet as part of the Virgin Australia E190 fleet exit under the Virgin Australia Group's broader fleet simplification program, this saw the existing services replaced with B737 services, yet customer demand has not been stimulated.