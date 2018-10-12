Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiger air flight over Coffs Harbour
Tiger air flight over Coffs Harbour TREVOR VEALE
News

More Tiger, less Virgin

12th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

IF YOU look up, soon you'll start to see more "Tigers” than "Virgins” in the Coffs Coast skies.

The Virgin Australia Group has announced it will be making some changes to its services on the Sydney-Coffs Harbour route.

In December, Tigerair Australia will be increasing its services from three a week to six a week, while Virgin Australia will be reducing its services from up to 13 a week to a daily flight, in response to customer demand.

"We have been closely monitoring this route and Tigerair has identified an opportunity to stimulate demand due to projected passenger growth in the low-cost air travel segment,” a spokesperson from the Virgin Australia Group said.

"This change will ensure customers will continue to have access to a diverse offering of flights.

"We will be pro-actively communicating with affected Virgin Australia guests and re- accommodating them on to alternative Virgin Australia flights.”

Tigerair's services will operate every day except Saturday. Tigerair's new Wednesday service will operate from October 31 and the new Tuesday and Thursday services will begin operations in December.

Virgin Australia previously serviced the market with a double daily Embraer service, yet as part of the Virgin Australia E190 fleet exit under the Virgin Australia Group's broader fleet simplification program, this saw the existing services replaced with B737 services, yet customer demand has not been stimulated.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Slow recovery for young rider

    Slow recovery for young rider

    News Community fundraise for young girl injured in a horse accident on the Mid North Coast.

    • 12th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Fish off the Coffs Coast

    Fish off the Coffs Coast

    Community Check out some of the latest fish caught on the Coffs Coast.

    • 12th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Foreshores project wins praise

    Foreshores project wins praise

    News Upgraded foreshores awarded.

    Best bowser prices

    premium_icon Best bowser prices

    News Here's a breakdown of the best bowser prices in town today.

    Local Partners