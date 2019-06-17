More than half a million for harbour siltation issue

IT'S still no permanent fix, but more than half a million dollars in State Government funding will be put towards dredging the inner harbour to remove sand build-up at the boat ramp.

This comes on top of $130,000 that was allocated for emergency dredging ahead of the holiday period last summer.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said work would begin in July, and the dredged sand would be placed on Park Beach.

"The entrance channel into the harbour is quite narrow and periodically experiences sand build up which can restrict boat access to the marina, wharves, fuel and other maritime related facilities located inside the harbour," he said.

The works have been developed with Coffs Harbour City Council.

Minister for Property Melinda Pavey said the funding announcement recognised the needs of coastal communities to maintain their waterways.

"This announcement supports the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Plan which identifies Coffs Harbour as a priority location for future investment and highlights the importance of maintaining an accessible navigation channel," she said.