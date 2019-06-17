Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dredging works will begin next month.
The dredging works will begin next month.
News

More than half a million for harbour siltation issue

Jasmine Minhas
by
17th Jun 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S still no permanent fix, but more than half a million dollars in State Government funding will be put towards dredging the inner harbour to remove sand build-up at the boat ramp.

This comes on top of $130,000 that was allocated for emergency dredging ahead of the holiday period last summer.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said work would begin in July, and the dredged sand would be placed on Park Beach.

"The entrance channel into the harbour is quite narrow and periodically experiences sand build up which can restrict boat access to the marina, wharves, fuel and other maritime related facilities located inside the harbour," he said.

The works have been developed with Coffs Harbour City Council.

Minister for Property Melinda Pavey said the funding announcement recognised the needs of coastal communities to maintain their waterways.

"This announcement supports the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Plan which identifies Coffs Harbour as a priority location for future investment and highlights the importance of maintaining an accessible navigation channel," she said.

dredging funding boost
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Flood tragedy sparks crucial changes

    premium_icon Flood tragedy sparks crucial changes

    News Tweed Shire Council is set to undergo a major overhaul in flood procedure in the wake of a coronial inquest into the deaths of a mother and children.

    Tributes flow for 'beautiful, strong girl'

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'beautiful, strong girl'

    News Tributes flow to 'beautiful, strong girl'

    EXPOSED: 32 alleged drink and drug drivers in court

    premium_icon EXPOSED: 32 alleged drink and drug drivers in court

    News Several people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    Psychic ‘sees’ missing William’s new life

    premium_icon Psychic ‘sees’ missing William’s new life

    News Missing boy William Tyrrell is alive according to a famed psychic