Fire continues to smoulder as heavy machinery is called in

STILL SMOULDERING: The fire at a Toormina recycling centre continues to burn under recyclable materials.

UPDATE: THE fire at Toormina's Crafty Recyclers continues to burn.

NSW Fire and Rescue Mid North Coast Commander Inspector Tony Lenthall said the fire was burning deep underneath recyclable material.

He said crews wearing breathing apparatus were being assisted by heavy machinery supplied by Coffs Harbour City Council

"We'd be here forever if it wasn't for them," Insp Lenthall said.

"The fire is smouldering deep down.

"It's taking a long time to put out."

Insp Lenthall said an array of material had caught fire, including timber and plastic.

He said the wind had been blowing in a favourable direction, away from nearby businesses and homes.

Insp Lenthall said firefighters from Woolgoolga to Kempsey had been battling the fire which started late last night.

A cause is yet to be determined and remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL:A RECYCLING centre at Toormina is closed after a major fire burned out two excavators and caused fuel drums to explode.

Eleven NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews were called to the fire on Newcastle Dr which was first reported at 11.07pm.

Access was very difficult but the 44 firefighters on scene, bulk water tanker and Hazmat appliances eventually got the blaze under control.

Water supply was difficult to locate and a relay hose system was established, pumping water from about 300 metres away in a Wallis Ave.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the first excavator caught fire at 11.48pm followed by the second at 12.17am.

She said large amounts of rubbish and timber also caught alight.

Acrid smoke floated over the suburb and continues to rise from the smouldering fire this morning.

Fresh crews arrived on scene this morning.