More than 200 motorists caught speeding on local roads

Matt Deans

MORE than 200 motorists have been caught speeding in a five-day period as part of Operation Rapid.

Conducted by Traffic and Highway Patrol between July 5-9, a total of 16 officers on 13 bikes and three vehicles were deployed onto Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley roads in a bid to reduce road trauma on the North Coast.

A total of 604 RBT's were conducted throughout the operation.

A motorist was charged for high-range drink-driving and another for mid-range drink-driving.

Officers detected 214 speeding offences, 17 motorists using mobiles, 18 not wearing seatbelts, 5 unregistered/uninsured vehicles, and 43 other offences.

Officers also laid charges on an unlicenced driver who had never held a licence, and a person who was driving while their licence was disqualified.

Officers also charged a motorist who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.