More than 200 motorists caught speeding on local roads
MORE than 200 motorists have been caught speeding in a five-day period as part of Operation Rapid.
Conducted by Traffic and Highway Patrol between July 5-9, a total of 16 officers on 13 bikes and three vehicles were deployed onto Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley roads in a bid to reduce road trauma on the North Coast.
A total of 604 RBT's were conducted throughout the operation.
A motorist was charged for high-range drink-driving and another for mid-range drink-driving.
Officers detected 214 speeding offences, 17 motorists using mobiles, 18 not wearing seatbelts, 5 unregistered/uninsured vehicles, and 43 other offences.
Officers also laid charges on an unlicenced driver who had never held a licence, and a person who was driving while their licence was disqualified.
Officers also charged a motorist who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.