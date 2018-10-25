Menu
The man's flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.
Crime

BREAKING: Airport cash discovery

by Angelo Risso
25th Oct 2018 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than $100,000 in undeclared cash has been seized at Sydney's international airport after border officers found it hidden inside a traveller's hand luggage and checked bags.

The 40-year-old man was bound for Dubai when Australian Border Force officers discovered $45,000 cash inside his hand luggage during a routine examination on October 21.

The man's flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.

Inside, split between the two bags, was another $100,200 in cash.

The man was referred to the Australian Federal Police who seized the money.

Anyone carrying more than $10,000 in cash in or out of Australia is required, by law, to declare it.

