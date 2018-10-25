More than 1000 lose power in 'unplanned outage'

More than 1000 properties lost power in a blackout in Goonellabah on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE than 1000 properties in the Goonellabah area lost power this afternoon.

An Essential Energy North Coast Acting Regional Manager Ross Berry said a total of 1210 customers were affected.

"Essential Energy customers in the Goonellabah industrial and surrounding areas, were affected by an unplanned outage today as a result of vegetation coming in contact with powerlines," Mr Berry said.

"Network protection equipment operated automatically to isolate the power supply to the area."

Mr Berry said a total of 1210 customers were without power from about 3.15pm for just over an hour.

"Crews responded immediately, securing safety of the site and carrying out the necessary repairs," he said.

"Customers are advised to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 if they have any questions."