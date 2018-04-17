More than 1000 ideas for Jetty development

The first stage of the consultation for the development of the Jetty Foreshore is now closed.

The first stage of the consultation for the development of the Jetty Foreshore is now closed. Keagan Elder

WITH 1600-plus comments submitted from locals, the first stage of the consultation of the Jetty Foreshore development is officially closed.

Since late February, residents have been able to discuss and share their ideas for the future of the Jetty Foreshore Precinct through an online Social Pinpoint platform.

According to Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, there were more than 4400 visits to the website and ideas posted from upwards of 500 people.

"From the start we said it was critical the community's views were at the heart of any future development,” he said.

"We created the opportunity for people to have their say, and I'm pleased to see so many people have already taken up that opportunity.

”The data also shows people are spending on average up to 30 minutes on the website - a remarkable level of engagement that shows the strength of community interest.

"We also invited people to contribute to an online survey on the website, which has already generated 245 responses.”

Face-to-face sessions were also held last month, which attracted 143 people.

Some of the most popular ideas listed on the online platform include revamping the area surrounding the Fisherman's Co-op, raised viewing platforms on the Southern Break Wall, the installation of shade sails, an outdoor auditorium space and more.

The next stage of the consultation period will begin next month, when workshops will be held to allow the community to rank ideas and themes generated from the online platform and drop-in sessions.

"Together we've come up with some fantastic ideas and now we need to talk about what the priorities are and how we want to rank those ideas so they reflect the needs and wants of local people,” Mr Fraser said.

A final report will be released at the end of June.