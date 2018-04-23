Menu
TAFE EXTENSION: Many of the new TAFE teaching appointments will lead training of trades apprentices.
More than 100 TAFE teachers for regions

Greg White
23rd Apr 2018

MINISTER for TAFE, Adam Marshall, says he has listened to teachers and has committed to employ more than 200 permanent staff.

The announcement foreshadows the first significant recruitment drive for TAFE in many years and comes after discussions between the Minister's office, the Teachers Federation and TAFE management.

The majority of this recruitment will be permanent and temporary teachers with 112 to be appointed in regional NSW.

The largest group will be recruited to western Sydney.

A spokesperson said the Federation looks forward to continuing to work with Minister Marshall to restore TAFE NSW to its pre-eminent position within the Australian vocational education system.

