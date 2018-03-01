Menu
HAPPY LADS: Coffs Rugby clubhouse will receive a facelift in the latest round of infrastructure funding.
News

More than $1 million coming in infrastructure spend

Greg White
by
1st Mar 2018 9:30 AM

REFURBISHMENT of Rugby Park at Toormina is among $1.3 million of Coffs Coast infrastructure projects receiving grants from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities fund.

The Snappers have been allocated $156,072 to continue the upgrade of the clubhouse, but that project is just the beginning.

Community facility upgrades will receive $606,901 while five Missing Links Footpath Projects will be completed with an allocation of $522,744.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the money is a significant investment to provide residents with improved facilities the whole region can enjoy.

"Our community has been calling out for upgrades to facilities and I'm thrilled these can now be carried out," he said.

"The Stronger Country Communities scheme is an investment in local infrastructure to improve the lives of residents, enhance the attractiveness of our region and this funding will help us do exactly that."

Mr Fraser said applications for round two of funding open soon.

Details may be found at www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities

Coffs Coast Advocate
