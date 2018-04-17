More rental properties on the market

MORE HOMES: Following seasonal trends, there are more rental properties available on the Coffs Coast.

MORE HOMES: Following seasonal trends, there are more rental properties available on the Coffs Coast. Andy Dean Photography

THE easing of the rental squeeze continues in Coffs Harbour.

Following seasonal trends, the vacancy rate in our city increased by 0.1 per cent in March to 3.9 per cent, according to the REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey.

February to May are traditionally months when there are more rental properties available in Coffs Harbour. The highest rental vacancy in the past 12 months was 4.1 per cent in May 2017.

June and November/December are the highest demand months on the Coffs Coast when the vacancy rate hovers around the 2 per cent mark. The lowest rental vacancy rate in the past 12 months was a mere 1.8 per cent in December 2017.

Our neighbours in the Northern Rivers continue to have extremely low vacancies thanks to booming local infrastructure projects. The vacancy rate there is 1.2 per cent, after remaining at just 0.8 per cent for four of the past 6 months.