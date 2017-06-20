More rental properties available

IT'S become a lot easier to find a rental property in Coffs Harbour.

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise as the onset of cooler weather slows the market, according to the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales.

REINSW president John Cunningham said the May 2017 REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey saw vacancies in Coffs Harbour rise to 3.8%, up 0.3%.

"The market has begun to come back to renters a little bit, as more stock enters the market place and winter sets in,” Mr Cunningham said.

The median rental price for a four-bedroom house in Coffs Harbour is $468 per week, and $395 for a three-bedroom house.

Units median rent is $400 per week for a three-bedroom apartment and $290 for a two-bedroom unit.