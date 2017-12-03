More renewable energy will power North Coast ahead

TOP SAVERS: Powering with solar rooftop panels on the North Coast has seen the biggest growth in NSW.

A MAJOR report on clean energy by the Nature Conservation Council of NSW paints the North Coast as a role model for the rest of Australia when it comes to renewable energy projects.

Repowering Our Regions: A Clean Energy Road Map for NSW examines six regional areas and says the old model of electricity centrally generated and sold to passive consumers is being turned on its head, especially on the North Coast, the state's leader in rooftop solar.

Report author, Dr Brad Smith, said renewable energy presents a chance to put the power back in the hands of households and communities but it takes innovative community energy models to make it a reality.

"The transition from coal and gas to solar, wind and storage will attract $25 billion of investment,” he predicts

"This means construction of about 2,500 wind turbines and installation of more 42 million solar panels across the state.

"It's a big job but making the NSW electricity system 100% renewable is 100% doable.

"The only thing missing is strong political leadership.

"Repowering the state's electricity system with clean energy will be one of the biggest infrastructure roll-outs this state has seen.

"It will make renewable energy a new pillar of rural economies generating and sustaining more than 22,000 new jobs.”

Already, one third of North Coast households are generating their own power with solar, far ahead of the state average of 18%.

Modelling suggests a move to 100 per cent clean energy on the North Coast would see 310,000 houses powered, enough for the region with another 50 per cent in reserve.

Climate pollution would reduce by 12 million tonnes and 1,100 new jobs would be created over 13 years.

Case studies have been included.

However, these appear to show anomalies.

Most progress is being made in the Northern Rivers section of the North Coast, while the more conservative southern Mid North Coast section is lagging behind.

