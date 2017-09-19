More Pacific Hwy funds needed: Albanese

Opposition spokesman for Transport and Infrastructure Anthony Albanese said the latest stretches of the Pacific Hwy upgrade to be opened were all funded by the former Federal Labor Government.

IN what was a milestone moment for the Pacific Hwy upgrade south of Kempsey, Anthony Albanese asked for some perspective.

The Opposition Spokeperson for Infrastructure and Transport said the Oxley Hwy to Kundabung stage of Pacific Hwy duplication was funded by the former Federal Labor Government, as was the Frederickton to Eungai and Nambucca Heads to Urunga sections.

"While the Prime Minister seeks credit for his work, the reality is that he has hit the brakes on the Pacific Hwy duplication,” Mr Albanese said.

"The gap between the Government's rhetoric and the reality is reflected across its infrastructure program, with independent Parliamentary Budget Office analysis revealing that over the next decade, investment in transport infrastructure expressed as a proportion of GDP will halve to 0.2 per cent.”