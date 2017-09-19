30°
News

More Pacific Hwy funds needed: Albanese

Opposition spokesman for Transport and Infrastructure Anthony Albanese said the latest stretches of the Pacific Hwy upgrade to be opened were all funded by the former Federal Labor Government.
Opposition spokesman for Transport and Infrastructure Anthony Albanese said the latest stretches of the Pacific Hwy upgrade to be opened were all funded by the former Federal Labor Government. Matt Deans
Brad Greenshields
by

IN what was a milestone moment for the Pacific Hwy upgrade south of Kempsey, Anthony Albanese asked for some perspective.

The Opposition Spokeperson for Infrastructure and Transport said the Oxley Hwy to Kundabung stage of Pacific Hwy duplication was funded by the former Federal Labor Government, as was the Frederickton to Eungai and Nambucca Heads to Urunga sections.

"While the Prime Minister seeks credit for his work, the reality is that he has hit the brakes on the Pacific Hwy duplication,” Mr Albanese said.

"The gap between the Government's rhetoric and the reality is reflected across its infrastructure program, with independent Parliamentary Budget Office analysis revealing that over the next decade, investment in transport infrastructure expressed as a proportion of GDP will halve to 0.2 per cent.”

Topics:  anthony albanese pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade

Coffs Coast Advocate
ALP spokesman: PM's visit an 'insult' to Cowper

ALP spokesman: PM's visit an 'insult' to Cowper

LABOR'S Bellinger Valley president Andrew Woodward labelled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's announcements for the Cowper electorate an "insult”.

Government's not bypassing the bypass: Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull officially opened the new transport hub at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

PM waiting for geotech report and business case to be presented.

Opportunity knocks at Sawtell

Home on 1,094sqm has plenty of potential

Firefighters called to control fire opposite school

BUSH FIRE: Firefighters were called to fight a fire in bushland opposite John Paul College on Hogbin Dr in Coffs Harbour on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Firefighters are fighting a fire opposite John Paul College

Local Partners