NSW Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro visited a local banana farm and spoke to local farmers.
News

More legal support to protect local farmers

7th Feb 2019 9:30 AM
FARMERS will have more support when it comes to protecting their livelihoods with the NSW Government today announcing the establishment of an Agriculture Commissioner.

NSW Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro this morning visited a local banana farm and spoke in front of farmers from across the region.

"Our farming community faces daily threats, including increased regulation, tough seasonal conditions and the growing market power of major corporates,” Mr Singh said.

"The rest of Coffs Harbour feels the strain when our farmers are suffering, so this announcement will empower or whole region.”

The new appointment will work with the Office of Small Business Commissioner to support farmers, small timber operators and agricultural processors whenever regional "lawfare” is used to threaten their farm.

The commissioner will also work alongside the planning authorities to strengthen standards development and zoning methods and make recommendations to government to ensure farmers are always protected.

Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said he looks forward to the commissioner getting to work on key issues affecting the sector.

"The commissioner will fight for our dairy farmers, address the recent attack on farmers by the mischievously named Aussie Farms and will make strong policy recommendations to the NSW Nationals,” he said.

The new Agriculture Commissioner will be supported by the necessary legislative or regulatory tools, which will be developed alongside key industry stakeholders like the NSW Farmers' Association and Local Government NSW.

farmers gurmesh singh john barilaro
Coffs Coast Advocate

