More good news for healthcare in Coffs Harbour

ANOTHER milestone for healthcare in the community, Coffs Day Hospital officially opened this week.

The new hospital, located on Albany St, will initially have a focus on providing ophthalmic surgeries, however there are plans to incorporate other specialities in the future.

"All Eye Surgeons operating at Coffs Day Hospital are highly trained, well respected and experienced leaders in the Ophthalmic industry. The new private hospital, with the latest technology and equipment, will further enable Eye Surgeons to achieve the very best possible patient outcomes,” Dr Inderjit Singh, Ophthalmologist, said.

Clinical Manager/Director of Nursing Beverley Sainty-Jones and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the opening of the Coffs Day Hospital. Peter Sechi

Roger Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of the Presmed Australia Day Hospital Group, said it is expected the new hospital will bring more specialists to the area.

"We are excited and committed to the continuation of a stand-alone day surgical centre of excellence for the Coffs Harbour Community. The new facility will, over time, attract more specialists to the area and provide an alternative surgical hospital for the region's healthcare mix, ” Mr Cronin said.

Ophthalmologist Dr Inderjit Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, Managing Director of Presmed Australia Marc Resnik and Clinical Manager/Director of Nursing Beverley Sainty-Jones. PHOTO: PETER SECHI

Providing some relief for job seekers, the centre has provided a number of employment opportunities in the community. According to the 2016 census data, the Health Care and Social Assistance industry was the largest industry by employment.

In Coffs Harbour, hospitals had the highest employment rate.

Further improving both Coffs Harbour healthcare and employment, the SCU Allied Health Centre, in its planning stages, will not only provide a number of job opportunities but will offer courses for speech pathology and occupational therapy, nursing and midwifery, psychological science and sport and exercise science.