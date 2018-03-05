More Eat Street dates get plated up for the Coffs Coast

CROWD MAGNET: Market St at Woolgoolga was alive and bustling last September as the first ever Eat Street event took place.

CROWD MAGNET: Market St at Woolgoolga was alive and bustling last September as the first ever Eat Street event took place. Jasmine Minhas

THREE more Eat Street events have been pencilled in for this year.

It will mean more food and more drink, hopefully catering for the teething problems of last year's inaugural event at Woolgoolga.

Organisers admitted to being overwhelmed last September but thought it was successful enough to add three more dates.

The events on Market St showcase a number of craft beer, cider and wines.

Market St is currently an alcohol free zone, but a report recommends Coffs Harbour City councillors approve an amendment to the alcohol free zone during the Eat Street dates.

These dates include April 14 (3-10pm), July 14 (3-10pm) and October 6 (2pm-midnight) following Curryfest on September 29.

According to the report in the council's business paper, there are "minimal social concerns" in amending the Market St alcohol free zones during the Eat Street events.

There were no reported incidents during last year's event.

Eat Street-goers last year said the event went through some "teething problems" with reports of food shortages and lack of dining space.

Organiser Carl Mower at the time said the event was overwhelming but expected it to get bigger and better as time went on.

Councillors are recommended to vote in favour of allowing the temporary suspension of the alcohol free zone at Market St during the events to "allow for enhanced opportunities for local businesses and subsequent promotion of the town".

The council meeting will be held on Thursday, from 5pm.