More details emerge on man wanted for armed hold up

Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Sunday.

MONDAY: Police have released a more detailed description of the man they are looking for in relation to the hold up in Woolgoolga on Saturday.

He fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading south along Solitary Islands Way.

The man is described as being of a medium build, about 180cm to 185cm tall and aged in his 20s.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, a blue face covering, black tracksuit pants and white socks.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area between 3.30 pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, or who may have dashcam footage from the nearby area is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

SUNDAY: Just after 4pm on Saturday, officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District responded to reports of an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way.

Police were told a man threatened a female staff member with a firearm, before jumping the counter and taking a sum of money.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, then left the store.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A crime scene was established. Inquiries continue.

SATURDAY: There was a large police presence in Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

There was police tape around the petrol station and people in the area were being interviewed. Security vision from nearby premises including Woolworths were being viewed by police.

The incident happened around 4pm.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

