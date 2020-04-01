Menu
David and Vicki Cheney testing patients at the community drive-in Covid-19 testing clinic in Bellingen on Wednesday, April 1.
More COVID-19 cases confirmed on the Mid North Coast

Janine Watson
1st Apr 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the Mid North Coast.

It takes the official tally to 41.

As at 8pm on Tuesday (March 31) there were four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Mid North Coast Local Health District.

Figures for individual Local Government Areas show Coffs Harbour currently with 8 cases compared to Port Macquarie-Hastings with 26.

Other LGAs in the district including Bellingen and Nambucca are listed as both as having 1-4 cases.

The North Coast Public Health Unit is contacting close contacts of the new cases, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

They will be contacted daily to check they are well. Should any of these close contacts develop COVID-19 symptoms they will be tested.

The likely source of the cases is as follows:

Overseas acquired 34

Contact of a confirmed case or a known cluster 2

Contact not identified 0

Under investigation 5

Total 41

Of the 41 Mid North Coast Local Health District cases, five are being cared for in hospital (including two in ICU), four have completed their isolation and recovered, and 32 are in home isolation.

Members of the community can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home where possible, washing their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance and observing rules on social gathering.

