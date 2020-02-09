MORE TO COME: Flood, severe weather warnings remain in place

FLOODED: Water at Morrow's Bridge was reported to be about 10cm deep early this morning.

AFTER days of torrential rain leading to flash flooding throughout the region, more is on the way with a flood warning and severe weather warning still in place.

Grafton received 100ml of rain overnight and 134ml fell in Yamba. The intense rain has left several roads closed and the SES has reminded all motorists to never drive through flood water. According to the Bureau of Meteorology the threat is expected to ease in the Northern Rivers later today but residents are reminded to remain vigilant and stay updated.

FLOOD WARNING FOR ORARA RIVER

MINOR flooding is expected this morning at Glenreagh with moderate flooding occuring now along the Orara River at Coutts Crossing.

Further rain is forecast for the next 36 to 48 hours which could cause renewed river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised forecasts will be issued if necessary.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 metres) this morning.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is also expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.00 metres) this morning.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing was 9.00 metres at 2:35 am Sunday with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible with forecast rain.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

Current Orara River levels (as of 3am Sunday)

Karangi: 2.29 (rising)

Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge): 5.47 (rising)

Coutts Crossing: 9.00 (rising)

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING

A TROUGH lying along central and northern parts of the NSW coast is bringing persistent rain and windy conditions to many areas. This trough is expected to gradually extend into the southern coast later today and Monday before weakening.

HEAVY RAIN, which will likely cause FLASH FLOODING and RIVERINE FLOODING, is forecast for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter (including the Central Coast), Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands (including the Blue Mountains) districts today.

The threat is expected to ease in the far north later today, while extending into the South Coast district.

The location of the heaviest rain will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and the development of any transient low pressure circulations embedded within it.

DAMAGING WINDS averaging up to 65 km/h, with gusts to 90 km/h, are possible along the coastal fringe between Ulladulla and Forster today and early Monday.

ABNORMALLY HIGH TIDES are expected this morning, around which time the sea water level may exceed the highest tide of the year.

DAMAGING SURF CONDITIONS, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone, are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening, and may produce significant beach erosion in areas exposed to the east, mainly between Forster and Jervis Bay.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: