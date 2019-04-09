Scott signs as first Australian PGA domino to fall

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA — APRIL 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

ADAM Scott's admirable early confirmation for the Christmas edition of the Australian PGA is only the first piece of the puzzle to maximise the bang of the Presidents Cup in Australia.

A script at Royal Pines which pits 2013 Masters champion Scott against back-to-back Australian PGA winner Cameron Smith on the Gold Coast from December 19-22 already has a highly appealing lustre.

Smith has not yet committed but take it as a done deal because there's no way he won't be shooting to become the first golfer in over a century to win three PGAs in consecutive years.

It's something that Greg Norman, Kel Nagle, Norman Von Nida, Bruce Devlin and others in the Back-to-Back Club couldn't pull off.

The Australian PGA trophy will be presented under a Christmas tree because of last month's decision to move the tournament three weeks later on the calendar.

It optimises the chances of hooking a star from Tiger Woods' American team which will duel with Ernie Els' Internationals just days earlier at Royal Melbourne (December 12-15).

The same strategy in 2011 drew Presidents Cup trio Bubba Watson, KT Kim and YE Yang to the PGA at Hyatt Coolum beside Aussie Cup players Aaron Baddeley, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Geoff Ogilvy and Robert Allenby.

The 2011 PGA was played a month earlier so the proximity to Christmas will be a conflict for many overseas stars this year.

Adam Scott adds pulling power to the tournament. Picture: Getty Images

It's not just the world's best players who are at Augusta National for the Masters this week.

Every influential player agent and top golf administrator is in town and deals are struck to lure drawcard players for tournaments around the world.

PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman had already started talking to Sergio Garcia's people before he won the 2017 Masters which was one of the headstarts to hooking the Spanish headliner for the 2017 Australian PGA on the Gold Coast.

Hospitality suites sold out, ticket sales spiked and Garcia shot a fine 67 in the opening round even with a 6.10am tee time he said was the earliest he'd ever teed off in a big tournament. It was a coup.

Kirkman is at Augusta again this week and a sense of just who might stay on for the Australian PGA or play the Emirates Australian Open at The Australian, the week before the Presidents Cup, is a key part of his year.

Who would Aussie golf fans love to see?

Go all out for American Justin Thomas. He's a power hitter, he's a birdie machine, he has wow factor, he's a major winner, he's got opinions and he's a rare young American adventurer willing to play outside the US.

Justin Thomas would be an intriguing target for organisers. Picture: AP

Having Scott on board for the Australian PGA, an event he won in 2013, is great news after he skipped the tournament last year.

"At the end of last season I had to make a tough decision to skip the Australian summer of golf in order to give myself the best opportunity to prepare for 2019," Scott said.

"I feel like the preparations are showing and I am happy with my start to the season.

"It's been good to be in contention and I feel like there are some positives to build upon for the rest of the year, so as part of that I have made the early decision to include the Australian PGA Championship in my 2019 schedule.

"To be able to win another Joe Kirkwood Cup would be the perfect end to 2019."

Scott has made a solid start to the PGA Tour season recording three top-10 results, including a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in just eight starts this year.

How good? We'll find out at the Masters where there are four Aussies all with top 10 pedigree.