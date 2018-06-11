More apprentices fill future need

FUTURE CAREER: More apprentices on government jobs will help fill a trades skills shortage in NSW.

Tanya Easterby

MID North Coast regional manager of the NSW Business Chamber, Kellon Beard, says the state's employment prospects can only benefit from new rules for government projects.

He believes the plan to ensure 20 per cent of new roles on future projects go to workers learning on the job or training for higher qualification will help build the NSW workforce of the future.

"With projections the construction industry alone will require an additional 300,000 workers over the next 10 years we need to be doing more to train the next generation,” he said.

"Boosting investment in skills and training, particularly in the construction sector, was a key plank of the NSW Business Chamber's pre-Budget submission and a primary focus of our policy and advocacy activities over the past decade.

"The current wave of public infrastructure investment in NSW presents the perfect opportunity to build the capabilities of young job seekers.

"While the Chamber will always support sensible investment in new public infrastructure it is critical we use this wave of investment to address future skill requirements and in doing so build future capacity essential for continued growth and prosperity.

"The Chamber is a signatory to the NSW Skills Legacy program and we are pleased the NSW Government is building on this commitment through this plan which will provide a boost to training and skills in construction and related industries.

"With skills shortages and youth unemployment impacting communities it is important we use the current infrastructure boom to kick-start training opportunities for young jobseekers and ensure we have the skills needed for the future.”