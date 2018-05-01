More than 300 drivers drug tested in blitz

A RANDOM drug and breath testing operation held at the weekend led to 18 drivers being found under the influence behind the wheel in Bellingen, Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Clarence police said the three-day random drug and breath testing operation aimed to reduce road trauma caused by serious injury accidents.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were assisted by officers from the Traffic & Highway Patrol Command during the operation.

The operation targeted Bellingen on Friday, Grafton on Saturday and Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Police said in total, 959 breath test were conducted, whilst 321 drivers were tested for drugs.

Two drivers were charged with mid-range drink driving, whilst 10 drivers allegedly tested positive for cannabis, and six drivers tested positive for methylamphetamines.

"I am pleased with the feedback that we got from drivers during the operation, as they are supportive of police getting drugged and drunk drivers off the roads," Coffs/Clarence Police District's Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.

" I am concerned that drivers, despite there being a wealth of information available, still continue to drink and drive. Our message is simple; If you drink, then don't drive," Det. Inspt. Jameson said.

"Just as concerning is the number of drivers detected with serious drugs in their system. Whilst we wait for the lab results to be returned, I am deeply concerned that some in our community think that taking drugs and driving is acceptable,

"These drivers are a real risk to the community by driving whilst affected by drugs. Our roads are full of people and families going about their activities, including kids sport, and we have a careless minority in the community that think consuming dangerous drugs, and then driving, is acceptable,

"Our message is; there will be an increase in random drug testing in the months to come, continue with a disregard to the safety of our community by taking drugs and driving, and you will eventually be caught".