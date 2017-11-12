More than 150,000 Aussie cars hit by new mass recall

MORE than 150,000 vehicles manufactured by Subaru have been recalled due to controversial Takata airbags.

The recall, issued today by the ACCC, applies to four popular models from Subaru, including:

Impreza Model Year (MY) 2008-2013

Forester Model Year (MY) 2009-2012

Liberty Model Year (MY) 2010-2014

Outback Model Year (MY) 2010-2014

The ACCC also released the number of vehicles affected by the recall: 53,972 Imprezas; 66,427 Foresters; 16,780 Liberties; 17, 617 Outbacks.

Toyota, Mazda, BMW, Lexus and Subaru have all previously had to recall vehicles because of the airbags, with investigations finding several manufacturers then replaced the airbags with identical replacements.

Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey told News Corp that using the faulty Takata airbags as "driving around with an improvised explosive device a few centimetres from your face".

"It can fire shrapnel at you and your family," he said.

What are the defects?

The passenger's front airbag propellant wafers may have an increased potential for moisture intrusion over time. Moisture intrusion could potentially make the inflator assembly more susceptible to rupture during airbag deployment.

What are the hazards?

The ruptured inflator may create metallic fragments that could contact an occupant, increasing the risk of injury.

What should consumers do?

Known owners will be contacted by mail as soon as parts become available to present their vehicle to their preferred Subaru retailer for the replacement of the passenger's front airbag inflator at no charge.

Consumers can use Subaru's VIN look-up tool to see if their vehicle is affected by this recall: https://www.subaru.com.au/recall