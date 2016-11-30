Mooney hopes to shine brighter in last ODI

STILL CHASING: Southern Stars' opener Beth Mooney said she is still chasing the perfect game along with the rest of the Australian women's team after a tie in the fourth ODI against South Africa.

SOUTHERN Stars opener Beth Mooney hopes to improve on her batting performance tomorrow if she gets the nod to make her way to crease in the final One Day International against South Africa.

Mooney scored a lacklustre 14 off 24 balls on Sunday on a wicket she said "played really nice".

She said was disappointed not being able to build a big partnership with Nicole Bolton who went on to score 63.

But Mooney made up for her lack of runs on the field to deny the Proteas from scalping their first win against Australia ever.

She ran out Masabata Klaas on the final ball of the South African innings when the scores were locked in at 242.

Mooney also ran out Odine Kirsten for one run.

"I think I did okay in the field," Mooney quipped.

Klaas smashed a boundary on the second last ball.

Re-live the thrilling final over from last night's fourth ODI! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/J8NzNfMIE0 — Southern Stars 🌟 (@SouthernStars) November 28, 2016

Mooney said the Southern Stars would undergo a light training session today ahead of the final game of the series tomorrow.

"We're really keen to nail the perfect game," she said.

The final Southern Stars v South Africa ODI will start at 2.20pm tomorrow at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Entry is free.