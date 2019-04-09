Moonee subdivision to be determined by councillors

The development site is bordered by the Pacific Highway to the west and Moonee Creek to the east.

DUE to the level of public interest in a proposed residential subdivision in Moonee, the matter will go before Coffs Harbour City councillors for determination.

A majority of development applications are signed off by senior council staff.

The application is for a 30-lot residential subdivision, including roads and a public reserve, across two lots on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach.

Council received 19 submissions in relation to the proposal with all in opposition.

A range of concerns were raised including the loss of koala habitat and the density of the lots. Fears were also expressed that clearing would lead to increased traffic noise from the nearby highway.

Submissions also questioned the impact on the adjoining Solitary Islands Marine Park particularly in relation to storm-water.

The development site is bordered by the Pacific Highway to the west and Moonee Creek to the east with Cunninghams Creek running through the site.

There is existing residential development to the south and undeveloped land to the north.

The combined area of the two land parcels is approximately 19.3 hectares, which is largely vegetated with some cleared areas.

Some of the land that will be cleared has been mapped by council as secondary koala habitat.

In order to reduce the impact the proponent will retain the more significant areas of vegetation and create a public reserve adjacent to Cunninghams Creek where replanting will take place.

The reserve will be dedicated to council.

The application also proposes to import fill material to achieve road and building footprint levels to address potential flood impacts.