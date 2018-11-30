Moonee residents united against development

Tim Chapman from Moonee Beach spoke about why the community doesn't want a petrol station.

Tim Chapman from Moonee Beach spoke about why the community doesn't want a petrol station. Rachel Vercoe

UNITED in red, the community of Moonee Beach gathered on the potential site of a future petrol station to let the developers know they say 'no'.

Yesterday, the Land and Environment Court held a conciliation hearing with Moonee Beach residents on the site next to a childcare centre.

Residents stood together to fight back against plans for a 24-hour service station and fast-food outlet at Moonee Beach.

Six people spoke on behalf of the community, telling the court why they do not want the development to go ahead.

"This is not what Moonee Beach is, our village and our environment here isn't about petrol stations,” said Tim Chapman, a community local and representative of the Moonee Beach Action Group.

The development application, lodged by Gowings in 2016, went before councillors, who supported the Moonee Beach Action Group unanimously by voting no to the process.

"As a result, the developer then appealed that, which means the development goes toward the Land and Environment Court,” group representative Tim Chapman said.

At the conciliation hearing held yesterday, the community represented itself with a couple of hundred people on-site.

"Each of these people are standing behind the six presenters that we've got and they've been chosen by the community to present the best argument,” Mr Chapman said.

The speakers came from a wide cross-section with one thing in common - they were all community members.

"We've got a range of people speaking from people with knowledge on particular social aspects on this development and what it brings to the community, or what it doesn't bring to the community, right through to people who are just community members,” he said.

"There are a couple of really strong points. First and foremost is that the community has clearly said 'no' to this development in a number of occasions and on a number of grounds.

"The second thing we brought up is that the council has also said 'no' and this development sits next to a childcare centre.”

Mr Chapman said the community was passionate about Moonee Beach's future.

"From here, the community will continue their everyday life,” he said.

"They will continue to operate and enjoy Moonee Beach, but we do it with a level of passion that sees us drive what we want in our community rather than have developers shape what should be in our community.”