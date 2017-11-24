Moonee Beach service station DA smothered

It was standing room only at the Coffs Harbour City Council chamber, after Moonee Beach residents who opposed a service station DA sat in Thursday's council meeting to hear the outcome.

It was standing room only at the Coffs Harbour City Council chamber, after Moonee Beach residents who opposed a service station DA sat in Thursday's council meeting to hear the outcome. Keagan Elder

A DEVELOPMENT application for a proposed service station to be built metres away from a childcare centre has been voted down.

The Moonee Beach DA was widely opposed by hundreds of residents, who filled the Coffs Harbour City Council chamber on Thursday.

In the council papers, it was initially recommended the council approve the application.

But Cr Jan Strom put forward an alternative motion that the council reject the DA on the basis a service station would increase traffic, present a pollution risk and was inconsistent with some of the objectives of the B2 zones under the Coffs Harbour LEP.

The motion, seconded by Mayor Denise Knight, received widespread support from councillors and the gallery.

Cr Strom said there had been continued passion around the DA since it was first raised before the 2016 local government election.

"I think it's absolutely vital that we listen to the community and we look for a way of developing what's appropriate for this village," Cr Strom said. She said future development would need to help Moonee Beach "prosper and grow", which was met by applause from the gallery.

Cr Keith Rhoades said the DA exposed flaws in the NSW planning system.

He outlined the process of lodging a DA and that the applicant, council planning staff and councillors were not fault in the application process. "It has been said for many, many years that the planning system in NSW is broken," he said.

"How can you have facilities like this in areas of residential... if the planning system wasn't broken?"

But outright rejecting the application stirred some controversy among councillors, who didn't want to be seen as against business development.

Cr Michael Adendorff made the double-edged comment: "Tonight I commend that the development be approved... but I sincerely hope I am in the minority".

Cr Adendorff reasoned this by saying to deny an application sent a message that Coffs Harbour was not open for business.

Cr Knight said Coffs was open for business but just not open there "for this particular thing".

Cr Strom's motion was supported unanimously.

Cr Paul Amos, Bailey Centre Liberty service station manager, declared a non-pecuniary interest and didn't vote.

Tim Chapman of the Moonee Beach Action Group said the outcome had overwhelmed the community.