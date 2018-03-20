Menu
Login
WINNING WAYS: Debbie Hanigan and Teaghan Ford from Moonee Beach Newsagency celebrate being a winning business.
WINNING WAYS: Debbie Hanigan and Teaghan Ford from Moonee Beach Newsagency celebrate being a winning business. Trevor Veale
News

Moonee Beach dubbed the luckiest suburb in Australia

Jasmine Minhas
by
20th Mar 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM

WE'RE living in the luckiest place in the nation and we're not just talking about the pristine beaches.

Moonee Beach has a new claim to fame as Australia's luckiest suburb to win the lottery, with Moonee Beach Newsagency's winning ticket last year catapulting the north and mid-north coast region to the top of the leaderboard in terms of pay-outs.

The newsagency sold a jackpot ticket that netted $8.95 million in May last year.

The north and mid-north coast region saw a total winnings of $9.75 million in 2017, the highest in the country, according to the Tatts Group.

Moonee Beach Newsagency manager Bev Baff was thrilled to hear the news.

"We did have a major win last year, around $8.9 million. It was actually just from a $2 lottery ticket," she said.

Sydney's inner west was the second luckiest place in Australia, with an online entry in Drummoyne winning $6.87 million.

Overall, NSW was the luckiest state in Australia with more jackpot and first-prize division winners than any other state or territory.

Winners took home more than $27 million in NSW last year.

"New South Wales continued its track record of having more Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize wins than anywhere else," Lucky Lotteries spokesman Matt Hart said.

So if you're thinking of entering Thursday's $40 million jackpot, the odds may be in your favour.

editors picks
Coffs Coast Advocate
The wait is over: Kmart grand opening this week

The wait is over: Kmart grand opening this week

News After months of anticipation, Coffs Central's major new addition is set to open it's doors on Thursday.

Changes for Centrelink clients over Easter

Changes for Centrelink clients over Easter

News Clients should note Centrelink changes for Easter public holidays

This riverside rural retreat has it all

This riverside rural retreat has it all

Property Come inside Harcourts Coffs Harbour's property pick of the week

The rental roundabout: Where 40% of locals rent

The rental roundabout: Where 40% of locals rent

Property The Coffs Coast attracts a large amount of renters

Local Partners