Monumental donation made to local school

AFTER more than a century since it opened, Boambee Public School's senior students will finally have access to a playground thanks to a monumental $40,000 donation raised by the P&C.

Tasanee Alam, P&C president, said it took a year to raise the funds through community contributions and a variety of fundraising events including the weekly Tuesday Bingo nights at Cex Coffs.

"The school has never had a playground for the senior kids. This will be the first time and it will be huge,” Ms Alam said.

"I am so proud to be donating $40,000 to the school on behalf of the P&C... Everyone in the school community has pulled together to raise money for this and we are very proud of it.”

The playground, which will include rope courses, bridges and climbing walls, will be completed by the end of Term 1 next year.

Principal Bradley Lyne said he was "blown away” by the generosity of the P&C.

"We have such an amazing community that supports our school every day - we are a community school and take great pride in ensuring we work together for the success of the children,” he said.

"Only the younger children have access to fixed equipment and as our school has grown, our older children haven't been able to use it.

"The older children are absolutely thrilled that they will have their own equipment to play on.”