Panesar not quite the ‘full Monty’

No Monty, Oliver Twist is not a season.

MR PANESAR, we award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul.

In what can only be described as an embarrassing effort, former England spinner Monty Panesar went on UK quiz show Celebrity Mastermind and delivered a performance for the ages.

Just not in a good way.

He even managed to get a question wrong in which the answer involved his own name.

When asked "In what 1997 film do a group of Sheffield men become strippers for a night at their local working men's club?", he managed to answer with The Dreamboys.

The answer is of course, The Full Monty.

No, this is not a variation of Dreamgirls.

Additionally it would appear Panesar, despite flying all over the world for cricket, is geographically challenged, deciding that Greek capital Athens was where the German football team played its home international matches until 2001.

Sorry mate, but Munich is what we were looking for there.

In yet another shocker Panesar decided CS Lewis entitled his first Chronicles of Narnia novel after himself, and called it CJ Lewis.

Thankfully the author opted against that, because it doesn't quite have the same ring to it as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, does it?

Panesar clearly isn't a literary man, nor one for all seasons. When asked what season poet John Keats was writing about as "fruitful and yellow", Panesar answered with Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist.

Swing and a miss from Monty again, when the only options were summer, spring, autumn or winter.

Even host John Humphreys failed to suppress a chuckle at that one.

Unsurprisingly, the internet roasted the clueless cricketer.

The episode of Celebrity Mastermind featured guests including classical singer Camilla Kerslake, Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson and comedian Terry Alderton, with money raised by the contestants going to charity.