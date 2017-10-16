Months of gruelling preparation put to the test

COFFS Harbour students are among the 70,000 Year 12 students in New South Wales sitting for their first HSC exam today.

The exam period begins today and lasts until November 7, with English, a compulsory subject, the first exam to take place.

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first HSC exams were held.

Around 80 Woolgoolga High School students are sitting for the exams this year, having spent weeks to months preparing in hope to earn that coveted ATAR.

"The atmosphere is quite different this year and I think it all comes down to the students' sheer preparation,” teacher-librarian Megan Hart said.

"I wouldn't say they're confident, but they are very calm and very keen.

"They've been coming in on weekends, and even yesterday we had students here for hours studying. During the holidays we also held around 20 HSC seminars.”

Ms Hart added a significant amount of the students are looking to pursue tertiary education.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, wished local students the best today.

"Obtaining the HSC qualification is a fantastic achievement. It is internationally recognised and the pinnacle for school-based education in Australia,” Mr Fraser said.

"For any students worried about the exams, healthy eating, getting enough sleep and regular exercise all help to reduce stress. It's important to talk to someone if you're feeling overwhelmed.”

The ATAR is a ranking that indicates a student's position relative to other students in the state, and is used by universities to select applicants for their courses.

The ATARs are set to be released at 6am on Thursday, December 14.