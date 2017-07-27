19°
News

Monster's death in prison brings closure to victim

Keagan Elder
| 27th Jul 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 1:15 PM
Allan Kenneth Brookes is arrested by police outside his Coffs Harbour business in 2014.
Allan Kenneth Brookes is arrested by police outside his Coffs Harbour business in 2014. NSW POLICE

A FAMILY of one of convicted pedophile Allan Brookes' victims has credited the Coffs Harbour Sexual Crimes Unit for their support.

Following the news of Brookes' death in prison, Greg McLean the brother of Gary who was abused by Brookes thanked the police officers involved in putting the pedophile behind bars.

Greg said his family contacted Coffs Harbour Police and offered to assist in the court case leading up to Brookes' imprisonment.

"You've got a team in Coffs Harbour that will go the end of the earth (to help)," Greg said.

Greg said hearing of Brookes' death this week brought his family some closure.

"Because this guy is such a monster, he wouldn't have stopped regardless," he said.

Brookes pleaded guilty to 11 charges of indecent assault in 1999 and served an 18 month sentence before he was arrested again for child sexual offences and a bestiality charge.

 

(Back) Judy and Ron McLean, (front) Gary McLean with his sisters Julianne Pearce and Karen McLean, and Karen's daughter Ellen Williams.
(Back) Judy and Ron McLean, (front) Gary McLean with his sisters Julianne Pearce and Karen McLean, and Karen's daughter Ellen Williams. Contributed

The 56-year-old was also charged with 20 historical child sex offences relating to the assault of Gary between the years of 1983-86 in Gunnedah.

Brookes was due to appear before Tamworth Local Court next month.

"Brookes was very good at grooming, making kids feel like they're part of it," Greg said.

Gary committed suicide in 1994 aged 22.

Greg said his older brother "really lit up a room" with his cheeky and daring nature.

"He was a very passionate and loving sort," he said.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

