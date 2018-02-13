Menu
Monster War on Wheels

The Monster Trucks are descending on Coffs Harbour.
IT'S going to be a high octane, action-packed full-on evening at the Coffs Showground on Saturday.

The first ever Monster War on Wheels event includes The International Monster Truck show, death defying Freestyle Motorcross, stunt car contests, the Crasharama Demolition Derby, and motorcycle racing. Each act on this petrol packed program is part of a contest and there can be just one winner.

Monster trucks current Australian Champion, Troy Garcia, will be driving the Pirate Monster truck recently returned from Canada in a head on Clash with former multi national champion Clive Featherby driving Australia's greatest monster truck ever Outback Thunda making his return after a two-year stint in China and USA.

 

The Monster Trucks are back in Coffs Harbour at the showground on Saturday night.
The Hellraisers stunt team will be performing the dangerous flaming wall of death and Dipsy and Tipsy, the "comedy cars" will get out of shape and upside down in a roll-over contest.

It all explodes onto the Coffs showground Saturday from 5pm with a huge fireworks show to finish the night.

 

The Monster Trucks are back in Coffs Harbour at the showground on Saturday night.
Cost Adult $35, Child (3-11) $20, Teen (12-15) $30 and Family 2A2C $100

 

Tickets: monstertruckpromotionsaustralia.com or at gate

