Monster garage sale needed to clear stock

THE newest op shop on the block in Coffs Harbour is bulging with stock and will host a monster garage sale for a good cause.

Loaves and Fishes founder Russell Jones said the Abundant Life Church Op Shop helped prop up the expansive food store which helps feed the needy.

The Loaves and Fishes food store started up in May 2008.

Over the past nine years it has grown to move 3.5 tonnes of food, passed on from supermarkets and farmers, to help those in need.

But helping keep the store going it the op-shop.

The op shop is well stocked with furniture, household items, bric-a-brac and clothing.

"We're having a garage sale on Saturday to get rid of some of the bulk we've got,” Russell said.

Russell said the op shop opened just weeks ago and still needed the final finishing touches.

He said it started out as a small shop at the back of the food store at a warehouse on 47 Lawson Crescent but had grown dramatically.

ACL Op Shop Monster Garage Sale

Where: 45 and 47 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour

When: Saturday, 9am start

Be sure to grab a sausage sizzle at Loaves and Fishes