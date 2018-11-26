Menu
FOUR MORE: Eli Fahey drives the ball through the covers for a boundary against Diggers on Saturday.
Monster collapse cruels Colts' chances

Sam Flanagan
26th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
Cricket: A monumental batting collapse from Coffs Colts has cost them dearly in their round five North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash against Diggers on Saturday.

CCC won the toss and elected to bat with Eli Fahey (73) and Nick Wood (81) combining for a third wicket partnership of 143 runs, though once this pairing were broken so to were the Colts. The side lost their last eight wickets for just 30 runs.

With a score of 189 to win, Diggers never looked in danger as they surpassed the target with seven wickets in hand.

James Bellamy (66 not out) and Tye Adams (78) were the chief destroyers.

Colts player Matt Rose said despite the loss, the side could take positives from the match.

"It was disappointing that at the time we should have hit the throttle to go for a big score we lost all of our wickets,” Rose said.

"But we're a fairly young side so we'll learn from that and adjust.”

Rose was also full of praise for 16-year-old Fahey, as the young batsman continues to deliver.

"The future is looking good for us, Eli is the best young batsman on the North Coast and we've got a great captain in Luke Cox.”

