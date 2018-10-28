Monster brown snake found in family's shoe rack

IMAGINE reaching for your shoes and coming face-to-fangs with this massive eastern brown snake.

That could have been the reality for one Sunshine Coast family had they not spotted this monster first on top of their fridge.

The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast's Stu McKenzie said the family had walked into their garage and saw the snake, thought to be around 6ft in size, at eye level on top of a fridge.

"They panicked and called me. I told them to lock all the doors so it couldn't get out."

By the time Mr McKenzie arrived at the Yandina Creek home the snake had come down and was among shoes in a shoe rack beside the garage door.

When he caught the snake he noticed it had slithered through some grease but said that should come off slithering around or when it sheds next.

He then relocated the "absolute weapon" in bushland not too far away.

"Hard to say whether it was a male or female. Could have been a big fella or lady. But a snake that size has to be at least 10 to 15 years old."

Mr McKenzie said he has been getting four or five calls a day to relocate browns and catching at least two or three of them.

"Sometimes you get a call and by the time you get there the snake is gone.

"But if you see a snake leave it alone. I had a call the other day from a woman whose husband had a brown snake pinned under a rake.

"Don't do anything stupid like that call a snake catcher."

Mr McKenzie and his team of over 10 professional snake catchers service the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay regions 24/7. You can call him anytime on 0408 545 440.

Oh, and if you're wondering how the brown snake got on top of the fridge - they can climb.

"Brown snakes can climb - not as good as tree snakes or carpet pythons - and there were a couple of things leaning against the fridge," Mr McKenzie said.