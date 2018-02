Monster War on Wheels: DON"T miss the high octane, action-packed full-on evening at the Coffs Showground on Saturday.

ARE you up for an action packed weekend watching cars and trucks smash and crash?

The Monster War on Wheels is taking to the showgrounds for a night of monster truck mayhem, Insane Hell Raisers stunt action, demo derby, FMX unleashed, Dipsy and Tipsy comedy car act and finishing the night off with a fireworks sky show.

Where: The Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday, February 17 from 5pm to 8pm.

Buy tickets at goo.gl/a9RmcB