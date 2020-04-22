Menu
Pets & Animals

‘Monster’ 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

by NATASHA EMECK
22nd Apr 2020 3:18 PM
AN 'AGGRESSIVE four-metre croc' has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach.

Rapid Creek resident Gabe Chipkin said he spotted a "monstrous" 4m crocodile while he was walking his dog on the beach near the Dripstone Cliffs off Rapid Creek at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

 

 

An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin
‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin
"The sun was setting and I saw this silhouette just bobbing on the waves a few metres off shore," he said.

"It was just bloody wild, I've seen crocs down there but never this big.

"I've never seen such an aggro croc either.

"She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive.

"She would come in close and then back away again.

"You could tell she was hungry for a feed.

"There were a few dogs in the water at one stage and we had to yell at them to get out because we were worried she'd get them."

