'Monners' on the double at Running Festival

HE came - he saw - he again conquered the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

Charismatic distance runner Steve Moneghetti added two more medals to his extraordinary athletic portfolio by winning the Mike Blewitt Ford 10km and Southern Cross University 5km runs around Coffs Creek but left the blue ribbon prize of the carnival to others.

The Beachside Radiology Half Marathon saw defending champion Clare Palmer win the female event and finish ninth overall, while local Clint Rowlings was male winner.

Moneghetti started in a third race, finishing 15th in the Key Employment 3km run and expressed his delight at being invited back not just as the event ambassador, but "conducting business” on the running track.

He said knowing Bendigo Bank was backing the event for the eighth year straight was a factor in how much he loved coming to the Coffs Coast.

"They have been fantastic supporters and events like this don't go without them,” he said.

The former Olympian said he arrived in the city with rain falling and when the weather cleared he knew the participants would be running in perfect conditions.

"It was great to see Key Employment with 115 runners and a big group from Team Adele.

"When I started out running they would be winding down the windows driving past and going: 'what are you doing...you're a crazy idiot...' but now I see so many people involved and it's just fantastic.

"So many kids, old and young and so many females.

"All you females out there - you rock.

"You're really smashing it.”

Beachside Radiology Half Marathon

Female

1 - Clare Palmer 1:26.43

2 - Emma Packer 1:31.30

3 - Melissa Bulloch 1:36.10

Male

1 - Clint Rowlings 1:17.55

2 - Brett Weick 1:20.56

3 - Steve Jackson 1:22.39

Mike Blewitt Ford 10km

Female

1 - Michelle Pearson 35.49

2 - Nicole Feain 36.35

3 - Alison Howle 41.45

Male

1 - Steve Moneghetti 34.09

2 - Craig Parsons 37.02

3 - Tim Kitching 37.27

Southern Cross University 5km

Female

1 - Olissa Onley 19.12

2 - Chloe Bulloch 21.24

3 - Cloe Nolan 21.25

Male

1 Steve Moneghetti 17.39

2 - Thomas Fletcher 18.00

3 - Jonny Gusman 18.18

Key Employment 3km

Female

1 - Joey Kuchel 12.48

2 - Grace Curran 13.22

3 - Sienna Offord 14.04

Male

1 - Peter Cohen 11.30

2 - Lincoln Chambers 11.42

3 - Trent Alley 12.06

http://www.racetecresults.com/results.aspx?CId=7&RId=668