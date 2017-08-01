20°
Monitoring of endangered dugong continues

Keagan Elder
| 1st Aug 2017 2:00 PM
ON SCENE: A team from Dolphin Marine Magic inspects a dugong found at Stuarts Point, south of Nambucca Heads.
ON SCENE: A team from Dolphin Marine Magic inspects a dugong found at Stuarts Point, south of Nambucca Heads. Dolphin Marine Magic

DOLPHIN Marine Magic along with other marine specialists were called to help what is believed to be a juvenile dugong.

A pair of dugongs, believed to be mother and calf, were first seen in the estuary at Stuarts Point by locals at late last week.

The larger animal was spotted dead in the river on Friday with the smaller dugong seen swimming in the area around the body.

On Saturday staff from DMM and representatives from ORRCA and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service tried to find the smaller dugong to assess its health. The animal was sighted several times however the rescue attempt had to be aborted late in the afternoon.

DMM staff returned to the site on Monday morning to continue assessing the live animal and perform a post mortem examination of the dead dugong.

"While dugongs are usually found further north, they do sometimes visit the Coffs Coast and other areas further south,” DMM veterinarian Dr Duan March said.

"Based on the size of the remaining animal, we believe it may be the offspring of the deceased dugong and somewhere between 12-18 months in age.

"Whilst the area in Stuarts Point has plenty of sea grass for the young dugong to feed on, the main concern now is that the dugong is not going to be able to handle the water temperature as the river continues to cool over the next two months.

"Once we complete the assessment today, a decision will be made if we possibly catch the dugong for short term rehabilitation before it is transported north for release back into the ocean in warmer Queensland waters.”

Dugongs are considered endangered in NSW. According to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, the removal or pollution of sea grass habitats, boat collisions and entanglements in nets or fishing gear have been attributed to the loss of dugong numbers.

Topics:  dolphin marine magic dugong endangered species stuarts point

