MONEY BEACH: New lease of life for Moonee

A WINDFALL of money into Moonee Marketplace is turning the vision of a thriving hub with upmarket vibes into a reality for the Northern Beaches region.

Residents visiting the shopping centre over the past few months would have noticed construction underway and a number of new businesses opening their doors as the building undergoes a revamp.

In what will be a relief to many shoppers, construction has begun on installing additional roofs to the building ensuring shoppers are sheltered from the more unpleasant weather conditions.

The most recent business to open its doors is Sugarmill Restaurant and Bar, and supervisor Bradley Grey said the team are looking forward to a 'prosperous' future at Moonee Marketplace.

"Head Chef Byron Goh and myself come from a 5-star background and we're trying to sort of keep it real while giving the Northern Beaches of Coffs Harbour that upmarket feel which I think Moonee Beach is starting to become like.

"We're looking forward to a busy and prosperous future. We open Friday and Saturday nights for dinners, and we've been booked out every night since we've opened.

"Everyone who works here is a local, from Woolgoolga to Coffs.”

Sugarmill has recently opened at Moonee Beach Marketplace. Rachel Vercoe

Just a few weeks earlier family-owned restaurant Moon Dragon began operating, offering Chinese fusion and a breath of fresh air to the shopping centre.

"We saw the opportunity and jumped on it. The centre has been open since 2006, and a lot of people have said to us they really need a Chinese restaurant here,” staff member Vincent Liang said.

"We've been open for over a month now and it's been pretty good. At night we're very busy. Once all the construction is over though we're thinking it will pick up during the day.”

Chinese restaurant Moon Dragon has recently opened at Moonee Marketplace. Rachel Vercoe

Soon to open is Lalaland, a new multi-level play centre for children which boasts slides, ball pits, a basketball court and more, as well as a cafe and free wi-fi for parents.

LaLaLand, a children's play centre, is set to open soon. Rachel Vercoe

Lighthouse Health and Education, established by a local husband and wife team, opened in January, offering psychological and educational services.

Other new businesses include Thai restaurant Aloy Dee, nail salon Cutting Edge Nails, Kinetic Martial Arts, health food store and naturopath Nourished Earth, and Maggie's Dog Cafe.

With a new look and a number of new and unique businesses, the Gowings-owned shopping centre could be one to put Moonee Beach on the map.