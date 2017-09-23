Monday's not a drag

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN: Miss Conception, Marty Martini, Glorious Mountains, Wayward Wally and Honey Moonshine strut their stuff.

DRAG yourself off the couch and into the Coffs Hotel on Monday for an evening of stellar entertainment.

Madame Glorious Mountains is your Drag Idol MC and she promises a great night.

"I started Drag Idol 17years ago. I only did it because I was told it wouldn't work here,” Madame Mountains said.

"The first one was standing room only and it has been going crazy, completely mental, ever since.

"I didn't do drag until I came here - must be something in the water. I've hosted many functions and fundraisers on the Coffs Coast, especially for cancer research.”

Co-host Cara Van

Park and some great contestants will be on stage for a fun show of glamour and laughs.

DRAG IDOL: Monday, Coffs Hotel. Seated show with dinner $25 plus booking fee, or show-only $10. Tickets from Coffs Hotel or online at stickytickets.com.