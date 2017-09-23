32°
Monday's not a drag

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN: Miss Conception, Marty Martini, Glorious Mountains, Wayward Wally and Honey Moonshine strut their stuff. Trevor Veale
Wendy Andrews
DRAG yourself off the couch and into the Coffs Hotel on Monday for an evening of stellar entertainment.

Madame Glorious Mountains is your Drag Idol MC and she promises a great night.

"I started Drag Idol 17years ago. I only did it because I was told it wouldn't work here,” Madame Mountains said.

"The first one was standing room only and it has been going crazy, completely mental, ever since.

"I didn't do drag until I came here - must be something in the water. I've hosted many functions and fundraisers on the Coffs Coast, especially for cancer research.”

Co-host Cara Van

Park and some great contestants will be on stage for a fun show of glamour and laughs.

DRAG IDOL: Monday, Coffs Hotel. Seated show with dinner $25 plus booking fee, or show-only $10. Tickets from Coffs Hotel or online at stickytickets.com.

Going into bat for Cate as she faces new battle

After four years clear of cervical cancer, the news it had unexpectedly returned has turned the world upside down for a much-loved local

Foreshores site lease negotiations

NEW LEASE OF LIFE: Community Care Option is negotating with council over a short term lease on the Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club.

From the GM's desk with Steve McGrath

Coffs architects have next generation in mind

Architects Ann and Oliver Gee and Gizmo, who handles their PR.

Best young talent in the land to kick off in Coffs

National Youth Championships for boys ,football at Coffs C.ex stadium. 14 yrs Northern NSW Country pair Joel Guy and Aaron Searle playing in the (R) for NNSW..03 October 2016.

FFA National Youth Championships for Boys starts on Monday.

