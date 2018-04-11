Monday's Master stroke at Bonville

AS Patrick Reed was crowned the US Masters champion at Augusta National, Bonville Golf Resort often referred to as 'Australia's Augusta' shuffled 32 members onto its championship layout for the annual Mad Masters Monday.

The tall trees isolating the fairways and the endless banks of Azaleas at Bonville make it easy to see the comparison to Augusta National.

The annual event has been running now for 17 years and attracts many of the club's most talented golfers.

Players indulge in a chef cooked breakfast before heading out for a shotgun start of 18 holes of golf playing the golf course setup in 'Augusta Mode' with fast greens and intimidating flag positions.

The Bonville course and Clubhouse mimic certain aspects of Augusta for this event with sectors such as 'Amen Corner', 'Magnolia Lane' and 'Butler Cabin' signposted along the course.

A special prize is up from grabs each year for the player posting the best combined score across holes 10, 11 and 12 which forms the infamous 'Amen Corner'. Ian Lewellan showed his master stroke to win the 2018 prize carding a total of just 10 across the three holes.

Members end the day with a lunch overlooking the 18th hole and presentation including prizes for the top three placegetters all coming direct from Augusta.

Club Captain Adam Wood played his round to a tee to take home the runner-up prize for a Nett round 72 winning on a countback from Dan Ryan and Nathan Gallagher.

But the Bonville Mad Masters jacket was to be shouldered by the ever-present Jeff Hardcastle who posted an impressive Nett score of 69.