IT WAS a somber yet heartwarming scene as crowds gathered at the cenotaph in Coffs Harbour this morning for the Anzac Day Service of 2017.

Around the region, from Woolgoolga, Sawtell and more, everyone united for the sole purpose of paying their respects and remembering those who fought.

Children waved Australian flags on parents' shoulders, and many proudly displayed the medals their parents and grandparents had deservingly earned.

Some of the scenes were captured here.