Momentous $9.2 million Jetty4Shores upgrades begin

UPGRADES BEGIN: Work started on Stages 2-4 of the Jetty4Shores upgrade on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

WORK started on the core stages of the $9.2 million Jetty4Shores upgrade this week.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the construction stages were a momentous milestone for the revitalisation of the Jetty precinct.

Stages two to four of the upgrade will include an open plaza area with wide shallow steps onto the north side of Jetty Beach and a boardwalk behind the dunes to link the jetty and market area.

"Stages 2-4 are the core of the upgrade and will really bring the whole area back to life as the heart of our city,” Cr Knight said.

"The plaza, boardwalk and market area are the flagship features of the project which will provide social, cultural and fun places where people can relax, meet and enjoy this corner of paradise.”

Plans to the upgrade were developed by Coffs Harbour City Council, NSW Government and a Community Reference Group.

Cr Knight said the Australian Government had also contributed half of the funding for the project through the National Stronger Regions Fund.

"This has been a long time coming and it may never have happened at all without the commitment of previous and current councillors - as well as the overwhelming support of the community,” she said.

In 2013, the draft concept plans generated nearly 1,350 submissions after a three month public exhibition.

The council then undertook a detailed planning and design process for the works, which were approved by relevant State Government bodies.

The works are expected to take 20 weeks, weather permitting.

Cr Knight and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker will tomorrow cut the first symbolic soil sod.